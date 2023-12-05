Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,420. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.47 and a 200-day moving average of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

