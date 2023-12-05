Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. 762,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

