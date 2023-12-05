Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 43,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 407,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

