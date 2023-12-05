Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 260.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

MRNS opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $409.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

