Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

