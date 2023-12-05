Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $62.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

