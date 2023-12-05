Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.