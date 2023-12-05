Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 353,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

