Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $405.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

