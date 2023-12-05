Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.91 and its 200 day moving average is $393.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

