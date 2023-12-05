Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,478. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.