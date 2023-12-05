Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Match Group worth $364,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 168,292 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 68,930 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Match Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 104,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Match Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 161,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Match Group stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

