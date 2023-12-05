MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Insider Buys A$49,795.52 in Stock

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) insider Debra Stirling purchased 20,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,795.52 ($32,977.17).

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61.

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes.

