MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

