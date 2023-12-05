Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 4.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. 4,977,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,929,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

