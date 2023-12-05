Mendel Money Management Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

