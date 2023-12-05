Mendel Money Management Purchases 401 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.