Mendel Money Management Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

