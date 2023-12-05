MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,599.63 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,342.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,289.32.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

