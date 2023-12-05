Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.69% of Merit Medical Systems worth $81,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 616,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

