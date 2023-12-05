Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Down to $73.94

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.94, but opened at $69.50. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 117,026 shares.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

