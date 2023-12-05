Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $319.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,732,176. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $820.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

