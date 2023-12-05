Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127,080 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Methode Electronics worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,378. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $903.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

