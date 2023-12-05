MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

MET stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,725. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.