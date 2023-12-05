MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 1,112,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

