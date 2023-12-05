Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Decreased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,256 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 3.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $134,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 3,571,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,108,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,453,003 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

