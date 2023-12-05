MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $670.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $554.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $563.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.60 and a beta of 2.39. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $577.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,360 in the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

