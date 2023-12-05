Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPB. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $368.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,852 shares of company stock worth $97,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

