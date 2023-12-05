Midway Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited (ASX:MWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
Midway Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.
About Midway
