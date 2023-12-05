Midway Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited (ASX:MWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Midway Limited engages in the production, processing, and export of woodfibre in Australia, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Woodfibre, Forestry Logistics, and Plantation Management segments. The company provides support services to third parties engaged in growing woodfibre, including harvest and haul; supplies biomass woodchips and sawdust; and planation management services, comprising silviculture services.

