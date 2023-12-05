Mizuho Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $52.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. 104,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,018. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.