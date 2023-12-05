Mizuho Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Buy

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

NYSE:FR opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.