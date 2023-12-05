MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 15,792 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $50,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.33. 59,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,177. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $211.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

