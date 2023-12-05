MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 19,028 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.42. 71,105,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,796,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.58. The firm has a market cap of $773.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,160. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

