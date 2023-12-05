MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 40,882 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.31. 995,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.
View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.