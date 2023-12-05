MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 45,018 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $142,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.41. The stock had a trading volume of 330,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,576. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $293.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.72 and its 200 day moving average is $273.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.