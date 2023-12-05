MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 66,457 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,457 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $43,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 1,851,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,641. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $49.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0873 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

