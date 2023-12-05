MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.97. 3,339,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,437,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.