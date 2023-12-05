MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $173,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. 427,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.