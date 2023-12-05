MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $46,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 231,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

