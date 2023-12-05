MML Investors Services LLC Buys 151,538 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,538 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $48,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 2,302,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

