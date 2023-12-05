MML Investors Services LLC Buys 193,907 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MBS ETF worth $125,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. 847,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,345. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

