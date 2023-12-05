MML Investors Services LLC Buys 384,006 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,006 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $99,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 339,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 1,312,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,614. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

