MML Investors Services LLC Buys 42,093 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $171,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.60. 1,353,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.33. The stock has a market cap of $335.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

