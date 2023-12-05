MML Investors Services LLC Buys 466,913 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,913 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $50,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. 280,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,269. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

