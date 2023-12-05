MML Investors Services LLC Buys 473 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,173,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,054,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

