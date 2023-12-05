MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 7,835,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,835,371. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

