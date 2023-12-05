MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

