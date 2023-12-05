MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,298 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.83% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $49,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $835,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 650,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.