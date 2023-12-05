MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $219.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

