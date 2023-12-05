MML Investors Services LLC Has $130.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,282 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $130,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. 9,911,475 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

